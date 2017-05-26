Dela Botri Rocks Piano Bar tomorrow

Dela Botri

Dela Botri of Hewale Sounds and the Wazumbians will on Saturday, May 27 perform at the Piano Bar located at Teshie Nungua as part of activities to mark this year’s African Union (AU) Day.

The concert which is being organised by the Piano Bar, in collaboration with MPM Rekords, is designed to bring people from various backgrounds together to participate in a live music concert.

The show which has Dela Botri as the headline artiste will also witness performances from selected Ghanaian musicians who have made a huge impact on music scene.

Dela Botri is the founder, leader and artistic director of Hewale Sounds and the Gouda Music Group (formerly Hewale Youth).

He has performed with the Hewale Sounds at international shows and events in South Africa, Norway, United States, Jordan, Ivory Coast and many other countries.

Dela Botri who started doing folk music in 1979 has featured and worked with Obuor (on his latest album), Obrafour (on his latest album), Celestine and Josh Laryea’s ‘Emmre’.

He has many albums which include ‘Baakoye’, ‘Kaa She Gbeye’ and ‘Taabayiriba’. His current album titled ‘Santrofi’ was released last year at the Goethe Institute by kind courtesy of the German ambassador.

By George Clifford Owusu