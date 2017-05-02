Del Piero Backs Muntari …For Walking Away In Protest

Former Serie A icon Alessandro Del Piero supports Sulley Muntari for walking off the pitch after he was racially abused by fans in Pescara’s match against Cagliari on Sunday.

Muntari left Pescara with ten men and revealed he was abused by a child who was sitting with his parents.

He took his complaints to referee, Daniele Minelli, who initially ignore before pulling out the yellow card for the Ghanaian.

A disgusted Muntari reacted by walking off the pitch and leaving Pescara with ten men for the final few minutes of the match.

Del Piero however believes it was a good move from the Ghanaian.

Pescara’s Sulley Muntari walked off the field in protest during a Serie A game away to Cagliari after he was booked by the referee for protesting against racial abuse from fans on Sunday.

The former Ghana international midfielder said he heard racial slurs from a section of the home supporters and brought the incident to the attention of referee Daniele Minelli, pointing to his skin and demanding the match be stopped.

The referee, who apparently did not hear the chanting, opted to instead book the former AC Milan man. Muntari then walked off the field in protest before confronting some of the home fans while slapping his own skin.

“What am I supposed to do? Just stand there and let it go?” he said on Sky Calcio after the game “That sets a bad culture. We need this to stop.”