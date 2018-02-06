Defense Minister Bares Teeth

Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro

Deputy Minister for Defence, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro, has ordered the feuding factions at Ahwiaa, near Kumasi, to lay down their weapons.

It’s in the interest of the two youth groups, who engaged in violent clashes at Ahwiaa on Saturday morning to smoke the peace pipe as soon as possible, according to him.

Major (Rtd) Oduro said that the law would deal ruthlessly with anyone at Ahwiaa and other parts of the country that want to cause commotion.

“We shall not allow anyone to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere that we are enjoying in the country,” the Deputy Defence Minister, stated on Kessben FM in Kumasi.

According to him, the security agencies, especially the military and police, are combat ready to effectively contain anyone or group that causes trouble in the country.

Major (Rtd) Oduro stated that the two feuding youth groups at Ahwiaa should bear in mind that they would be no match should the security agencies decide to strike.

He also used the opportunity to admonish the youth in the country and Ghanaians in general to desist from taking the law into their hands.

Major (Rtd) Oduro expressed concern about the seeming upsurge in violent clashes between Zongo and Asante youth in Kumasi in recent times.

“Some few years ago, Zongo and Asante youth clashed at Tafo and now it is Ahwiaa. In the olden days such disturbing things were not happening in Kumasi”.

The violent clashes, he said, should serve as a warning to opinion leaders in those places that they need to implement policies to stop the clashes.

Major (Rtd) Oduro said the Zongo people and Asantes have stayed in harmony for several years and urged the youth to learn from their leaders.

He also charged the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ensure lasting peace at Ahwiaa and Kumasi in general, adding that “the regional minister is capable of ensuring that.”

There was chaos at Ahwiaa when two angry youth groups in the town clashed, which resulted in injuries to people and destruction to properties on Saturday.

A joint military/police team was sent to the town to maintain law and order.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi