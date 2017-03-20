Dede Scores Again

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew scored for the second weekend in a row but it was once again not enough as West Ham were beaten 3-2 at home by a resurgent Leicester City.

Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy — three of the main protagonists of last season’s title triumph — stunned the Hammers with first-half goals.

The Foxes showed no signs of a European hangover following their epic win over Sevilla, and although they may have a quarterfinal meeting with Atletico Madrid on their minds, Shakespeare knows they still need to get their domestic affairs in order.

Manuel Lanzini briefly halved the deficit with a free kick but they were booed off at half-time, and although Andre Ayew pulled another back after the break Leicester repelled a late rally to claim all three points.

Rejuvenated under Shakespeare following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking last month, the first half was once again a throwback to last season’s flying Foxes.