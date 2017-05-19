 Dede Relishes U-20 Feat

Andre Dede Ayew

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew says leading Ghana to win Africa’s first ever Under-20 World Cup crown remains the brightest spot of his career.

The 26-year-old captained the side as they beat Brazil in a nervy penalty shootout to clinch the ultimate diadem.

And the Black Stars vice-captain has shared fond memories of the historic feat.

“It was a great moment, captaining the team all the way, it was a big task for me especially stepping up to play the first penalty kick in the finals against Brazil,” he told FIFA TV

“To me, everyone was watching, my teammates were counting on me and I was very happy to set the pace by scoring.

“Winning that competition remains the most memorable moment in my football career and I don’t think I will ever forget.”