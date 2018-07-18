Dede On Newcastle Radar

Andre Ayew

Turkish giants, Besiktas are set to sign Ghana international, Andre Ayew with Newcastle planning a late move, according to sources close to the club.

Swansea are on the verge of losing the attacker following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

A number of clubs from home and abroad have shown an interest in Ayew with Besiktas in pole position to secure the former Marseille man’s signature.

The Turkish side are keen to take Ayew on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent deal and they are in talks with Swansea.

Swansea are open to the idea of loaning or selling Ayew for the right price as they look to trim their wage bill in the wake of relegation.

However, Raphel Benitez side are also weighing up a move for Ayew with Newcastle keen to bolster his attacking options at St James’ Park this summer and they could rival Besiktas for the 28-year-old.

Ayew rejoined Swansea in January, signing a three-and-a-half year deal for a club record of £18m fee from West Ham, having left the club for the Hammers in 2016, but could not help the club avoid relegation to the Championship. Footballghana