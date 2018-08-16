Dede Misses Champs League Train

Dede

Ghana midfielder, Andre Ayew (Dede), has expressed disappointment after Fenerbahçe suffered champions League exit following a 1-1 draw with Portuguese giants, Benfica.

Fenerbahçe were crushed out of the competition ruling them out of a place in the group stages of the competition for another year.

On Tuesday evening, the Yellow Canaries played a 1-1 stalemate with Benfica in front of their home fans as they were dumped out from the top European competition on 2-1 aggregate.

Ayew, who is on loan from Swansea City played for the entire duration in the tie at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium but could do little to help Phillip Cocu’s men avoid the early exit.

Following the frustration, the 28-year-old has taken to the social media to express his feeling on the game and has set his sight on their next outing.

“Not the results we were looking for, looking forward to the next game. Fantastic atmosphere as always,” Ayew posted on Instagram.

Ayew will be looking forward to his third competitive game for Fenerbahce when they take on Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday. Ghanasoccernet