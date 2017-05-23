Dede Could Make Marseille Return …Abedi Pele

Andre Dede Ayew

West Ham record buy Andre Ayew (Dede) could quit the London Stadium to rejoin Marseille – according to the winger’s dad.

The Hammers paid Swansea £20.5million for Ghana international Ayew last summer. He is under contract until 2019, with a further two-year option.

The 27-year-old, born in southern France, previously spent nine seasons with Marseille before the Swans signed him two years ago.

Marseille are now drawing up ambitious plans following their takeover by American businessman Frank McCourt.

And club legend Abedi Pele, Ayew’s father, said his son could be tempted to return to the port city.

Ex-Ghana international Pele said: “We will see from Marseille’s recruitment this summer just how far they want to go.

“It is possible that Andre will return to them one day. He is a child of the club, and Marseille made him into who he is today.

“He has a love for the club shirt, and the fans know that he is ready to do anything for his club.

“It’s unthinkable for Marseille not to get back their shine of yesteryear. Marseille are a cradle of French football, and an institution that has to return to the highest level.

“It must be unbearable for their fans to see Monaco and Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League while their team is not involved.

“I hope the McCourt project will enable the club to take centre stage once more. If the new owner and the fans share the same vision, then Marseille will become a big club once again.”