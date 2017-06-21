Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew

The Asamoah Gyan-Dede Ayew perceived friction has stirred the Black Stars captain to clear the air.

Media reports suggest that there is bad blood between the two iconic players-the skipper and his deputy.

It came up that the ‘rift’ between the two has created tension and division in the team like it happened in the days of Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah in the late 80s to 90s.

But Gyan in providing answer to whether indeed there is rancor between himself and the West Ham man summed it up saying, “…to summarize everything, I will say Dede is my guy.

“I hear a lot of things… for me what I will say is that, these media people should stop this rivalry thing, they shouldn’t create something which is not there.”

The 31-year-old added that “Even when I was in Dubai, Andre came with his club for pre-season, he called me, we met and we went out, we ate, and he went back to camp.

“People should not create that, it is not going to help the team, honestly.

“When we are in the [national] camp, we are team-mates: we share ideas together, we crack jokes together.

“It doesn’t mean that after camp, we have to do everything together.”

“When I see Andre, we talk like normal friends, I’ve also got my entourage I move around with everywhere I go.

“I cannot call Andre and say Andre, let’s go to the bar or let’s go here; he’s also got his people.

Gyan is four years ahead of Dede in the Black Stars, having joined it in 2003.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum