Dede Debuts In Fenerbahce Win

Andre Ayew

Ghana international, Andre Ayew (Dede), made his first appearance in the Turkish top-flight as Fenerbahçe S.K. got their campaign off to a great start with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bursaspor.

The game was Ayew’s official debut since completing his loan switch from Swansea this summer.

The 28-year old was handed a starters’ shirt by coach Phillip Cocu but was substituted in the closing seconds of the game by Alper Potuk.

He was cautioned in the 35th minute.

The former Marseille ace expressed his disappointment following his inability to mark his first appearance with a goal but was delighted his team won maximum points.