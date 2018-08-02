Dede Dazzles At Fenerbahce Training

Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana winger, Andre Dede Ayew, made a big impact on his first day of training with Turkish giants, Fenerbahce as he won over the staff supervising him.

With most of the players given a break over their pre-season friendly matches, Ayew hit the ground running on Saturday morning – less than 24 hours after joining the club.

Ayew joined two other players of Fenerbahce – Ferdi Kadioglu and Serhat Kot – as they took part in the training held under the supervision of coach Phillip Cocu.

The two-fit again players joined Ayew on their first day of return from injury as they underwent fitness and endurance training at Fenerbahce’s Can Bartu training facility.

The Ghana midfielder, Ayew signed a season-long loan with the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce from Swansea City on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who joined West Ham United in a record transfer fee of £20.5 million from Swansea in 2016, suffered a hamstring injury on his debut game against Chelsea.

He later returned to the Welsh side after falling down the pecking order in David Moyes’ setup.

However, his move to Turkey has been greeted by many as a big move for the deputy Black Stars captain to revive his career.