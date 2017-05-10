Declare May 9th As Day Of Observance – Government Urged

Herbert Mensah

A cross section of Ghanaians has called on the Government of Ghana to declare the memorial of the May 9th, 2001 Accra Stadium Disaster a national day of observance.

They were speaking after the annual May 9th Remembered street walk in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, on Saturday 6 May 2017.

The walk was organised by the sponsors and founders of the yearly May 9th Remembered initiative led by Mr Herbert Mensah, former Kotoko chairman.

Some of the participants were of the view that the memorial of a national disaster of such magnitude must be embraced by the state as a national event rather than to look on while private individuals make personal sacrifices to keep the memory of those who lost their lives alive.

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haruun, added his voice to the call for the authorities to support the annual May 9th Remembered celebrations.