Declare Assets In 2 Weeks – Nana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo Friday directed his ministers to declare their assets in two weeks’ time.

Addressing them after swearing them into office following parliamentary approval at the Flagstaff House, he said, “The manifesto has also committed us to implementing an effective asset declaration regime.”

The president asked the ministers to comply with the law and declare their assets because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attaches importance to the fight against corruption saying, “You must be in the forefront of the fight against corruption.

“Its relevant elements are these: firstly, the president shall within 14 days forward a list of appointments made in pursuance of Chapter 24 of the Constitution to the Auditor General. Chapter 24 covers all of us.

“The Attorney General shall forward to parliament a law requiring the Auditor General to publish periodically the list of all persons appointed under Chapter 24 of the Constitution who have declared or defaulted.”

He continued, “The new law shall provide for public disclosure of assets declaration. These and other measures indicate the importance our party attaches to the fight against corruption. We here must be in the forefront of that fight. I myself filed my own asset declaration forms two weeks ago after entering into this office on the 23rd of January. All Chapter 24 office holders should do the same.

“I believe strongly Honourable Ministers, that in you and the rest of the team being assembled, we have the men and women that can quickly turn around the fortunes of our country and put her on the road to progress and prosperity. The Ghanaian people have placed their hopes for a better life on us…I am looking forward eagerly to working with you so that we can together realize their hopes.”

The president underscored, “The Ghanaian people want honest governance; they want a government that will protect the public purse and ensure value for money in all public transactions…We cannot fail them…we must not fail them.”

The ministers who swore the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy and received their Instruments of Appointment included Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister; Albert Kan Dapaah, National Security; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Trade and Industry; Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance; Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Defence and Ms Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

The others are, Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government and Rural Development; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Food and Agriculture; Mr Ambrose Dery, Interior; Boakye Agyarko, Energy; Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Education and Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health.

President Akufo-Addo reminded the Ministers that the election that brought the New Patriotic Party to power was a clear indication that the people of Ghana demanded a change in the right direction of the country.

“Thus, it is mandatory that each and every individual appointed to serve in this government provides changes in the quality of governance, the management of the economy and attitude.

“This is a heavy responsibility, especially since the Ghanaian people have been clear in very empathic terms demanded a change in the nation’s direction…a change in the quality of governance, a change in the management of the national economy, and a change in national attitude…that is why we are here…that is why they voted for us so overwhelmingly,” he added.

“We are required to fulfil the commitments of our mandate and I’m certain that with God’s guidance, sincerity of purpose, integrity of character, hard work and genuine collaboration, together we shall deliver and honour these commitments.”

He thanked the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, for the expeditious manner that the first batch of ministerial nominees were vetted and approved, and hoped that the same attitude would apply to the rest of his nominees to enable him to form his government in good time to do “the people’s business.”

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo on behalf of the ministers, thanked the president for the opportunity to serve the government, the party and the country.

“We know the efforts you have made to become president and we know the type of quality you provide on the table; we know your vision as a president … we know that you want to make a difference as a president and on behalf of my colleagues I want to assure you that we will give you the necessary support to make that difference.”

President Akufo-Addo had since left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union (AU).