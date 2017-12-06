Decemba 2 Rememba Concert Rocks Accra On Dec. 24 

Mzvee

This year’s edition of the ‘Decemba 2 Rememba Concert’ will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 24, organisers have announced.

The ‘Decemba 2 Rememba Concert’ has, for the past years, consolidated a place on the nation’s entertainment calendar as the official Christmas party from Ghana music lovers.

This year’s edition of the concert which is being organised by Citi FM will bring together artistes who have inundated the airwaves and music charts with outstanding hits throughout the year on one stage.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life, who will witness the very best of Kidi, Kwame Eugene, King Promise, Kurl Songx and a host of others.

Tamale-based dancehall artiste Fancy Gadam, Ebony and Mzvee will also perform at the event.

The three dancehall artistes who are widely respected for their creativity, stagecraft and dancing skills are expected to deliver their finest performances at the event.

The repackaging of ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’, according to the organisers, is to give artistes and music fans a memorable event that goes beyond dishing out thrilling outstanding performances for a night.

However, there will also be great music from Citi FM’s best DJs, as well as other interesting activities to give a great kick-start to the Christmas celebrations.

This year, gates for the event will open at 7:30 pm with a ‘white top and jeans’ dress code. Tickets for ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ will go on sale shortly and will be selling for GH¢ 90 (regular) and GH¢ 90 150 (VIP).

By George Clifford Owusu