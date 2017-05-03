Decathlon Supports Lizzy Complex Gala

Kwasi Taburi

Decathlon Ghana, has yet again demonstrated gross support for the development and promotion of sports in the country.

Last Saturday, the largest Sports equipment store company in West Africa donated footballs, trophies, bags and jerseys to support this year’s edition of the Private Schools Football gala held at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon.

Sports Director of Lizzy Sports Complex Jamal Maraby told the media that “This year’s event had been successful and highly patronized due to the massive support we received from companies such as Decathlon Ghana, Vital Milk, Latex Foam, Bel Aqua, EBN and Yummie Noodles.”

He said the programme sought to provide a platform for participating schools to discover their talents and groom them to become top stars in future.

Decathlon Ghana CEO, Kwasi Tabury mentioned that his company has launched the “Sports For All” Programme and will continue to promote sports freely and support Ghanaians to get affordable sports products from their shop, which is supposed to be the biggest sports store in West Africa, with over 40 sports disciplines being catered for.

“Decathlon Ghana has been established to promote sports and at the same time provide sports equipment at affordable rates to meet every pocket and allow everyone to do sports.

“Children are among our target, because the youth and kids are mostly involved in sports and they must wear the right kit to feel sporty to enjoy the sport, “ said Taburi

Decathlon Ghana sells kits and equipment for over 40 disciplines including football, boxing, table tennis, tennis, golf, rugby, cricket, swimming, hiking, cycling, badminton, kick boxing, handball, volleyball, diving, mountain climbing, camping, weight lifting, body building, karate do, judo, taekwondo, fencing, basketball and others.

The 12 private schools that participated in the competition were Al- Rayaan, Ghana Christian, East Airport, St. Albans School, First Star Academy, Vilac International School and Jack n Jill.

Others were Las Liberty, Grace Preparatory School and Tema International School.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum