Decathlon Supports B’Ball

Decathlon Sports

Leading Sports equipment and sportswear company, Decathlon took their quest to satisfy its prospective Ghanaian customers to another level over the weekend.

On Saturday, Decathlon supported this year’s Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges Basketball Championship (UPAC) with some of its products –basketball and sneakers for the finalists-University of Ghana and Marshalls University.

Country Director, Decathlon Ghana Kwasi Taburi said before the finals that “We are here to support basketball, and as has been our target – making sports accessible to everyone.”

“We have donated some of our products to the finalists, we want them to use it and tell us their experience; based on what they tell us we will be able to design it to suit their taste and preference.”

“People in Ghana love sports but where to get the products apart from football jerseys has always been the problem, we are in the market for all- middle and lower class, all our products have two-year warranty and of the same quality as adidas and Nike; the only difference is they target the high class and we target all,” he added.

University of Ghana triumphed 43-21 over Marshals University in the final to retain their crown, while pre-tournament favourite, Accra Technical University managed a bronze over University of Energy and Natural Resources.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum