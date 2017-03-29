Decathlon Supports Astros Academy

Astros Academy team.

French sportswear heavyweight Decathlon has held a successful fundraising event to support a fast improving soccer academy, Astros Football Academy.

Football legend Abedi Ayew Pele graced the well-attended function and autographed some of the sportswears; and followed it with the auction of the first jersey which went for ¢1,500.

Established five years ago, Astros Football Club has made remarkable strides and the founder and CEO, Wessam Moussallem pointed out that her strong passion for football and her quest to provide young football talents with the platform to realize their potential remains her motivation.

The Academy’s CEO who prefers to be called “Ekua” expressed gross thanks to all who have supported the academy in diverse ways particularly Lord of the Wings, Decathlon etc and gave the assurance that the academy would churn out great talents for the country.

“I want to thank everyone who has made it possible for Astros Football Academy to reach this far. I’m really grateful. The idea behind Astros is to give opportunities to talented kids who don’t have connections to reach the top. We’ve been doing this for five years and my aim is to take Astros everywhere and make it compete with world class football academies,” Ekua said.

Country Manager of Decathlon Ghana, Kwasi Taburi disclosed to pressmen that the sports merchandising firm is committed to the development of sports, making it accessible to any group or individual and are willing to partner any sports company saying, “Indeed, this is what Decathlon stands for and we are committed towards this cause.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum