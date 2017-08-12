Death For Sale

Until the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) seized a large consignment of fake medicinal drugs and expired biscuits a few days ago, some persons ignorantly regarded it as only chasing those who steal from state coffers.

They do not only chase bad politicians but ensure that we live healthy lives, which is why they pursued an Indian company just so they do not release bad stuff on the local market and imperil the lives of unsuspecting Ghanaians.

The phenomenon of fake drugs and foods on the Ghanaian market has assumed a scary dimension.

The statistics of persons suffering from various organ ailments, especially kidney occasioned by their exposure to dangerous drugs is unknown to us- the knowledge known only to medical practitioners.

We do know however that many of the cases of renal ailments were caused somewhat by the inordinate use of untested herbal drugs.

It is also a fact that the commercials related to locally produced yet untested medicinal drugs are aggressive and uncontrolled.

With a rising number of persons patronizing these drugs, especially aphrodisiacs more victims could be claimed by the abuse of these untested drugs and expired drugs.

In the area of medicinal drugs we are unable to tell why there is such a relative ease in obtaining these drugs and selling same in most neighbourhoods, especially in the slum parts of our urban centres.

As for what transpires in the rural areas where many residents abuse drugs the repercussions can best be imagined.

The number of persons, who suffer from the negative effects of such abuse, is enormous and were these known to patrons of these perhaps they would have had a rethink about the killer obsessions.

We think that apart from their police role in ensuring that bad medicinal drugs do not find their way into the markets, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) should include the education of the public about the dangers associated with patronizing fake drugs.

Members of the public should be taught the importance of purchasing drugs from accredited pharmaceutical shops and not the many chemists littering the neighbourhoods.

When the people understand the dangers associated with drug abuse and the possibility that the medicines they purchase are fake and can kill rather treat them, the incidence of patronizing these drugs would abate drastically.

The foregone has so far not received the necessary attention, one of the factors responsible for the ignorant use of drugs.

Antibiotics for instance need the most education.

They have been so abused that it is possible to buy Tetracycline at the major lorry stations where they are sold like groundnuts.

Little wonder individuals buy them when they have diarrheal symptoms. A course is not taken but just two or so capsules to manage perhaps signs of a hidden disease requiring the attention of a physician.