Dead Rats Thrown At Players

A fan throws dead rats at opposition players FC Copenhagen- Brondby Derby match

Brondby have condemned the fan who threw dead rats at an FC Copenhagen player during a 1-0 home derby defeat on Monday afternoon.

The four dead rodents were hurled at goal-scorer Benjamin Verbic and Ludwig Augustinsson as they prepared to take a corner in the closing moments of the Superliga clash.

Augustinsson attempted to kick the rats away from the playing area before stewards arrived to deal with the situation.

In a statement, Brondby sports director Troels Bech voiced his anger at the incident, saying: “We are obviously annoyed that we had to leave the field without points, but it is equally unfortunate that there are some fans at today’s match who could not work out how to behave properly.

We will now look all the video material and pictures and engage in dialogue with supporters in the hope that together we can identify the right person and make sure he or she is banned from the stadium.”

Augustinsson told Danish Radio: “I just heard something land behind my back, then I turned around and saw it was rats. I was a bit in shock.

It was 100 percent the strangest thing I’ve had thrown at me. You’ve had beer and coins thrown at you a few times, but this was the first time animals were thrown. It was really disgusting.”

He said he had kicked two of the rats off the pitch before taking the corner before ground staff removed them.

“I tried to ask the referee whether I should take the corner with a couple of rats in front of the ball, but he just told me to kick them away and play on. So that’s what I did,” he added.

Sweden international Augustinsson made light of the episode on Instagram, posting an image from the animated film “Ratatouille” — about a rat who becomes a chef — with the caption: “Derby victory.”