DCE Gives To 400 Farmers

The DCE briefing the media

NANA OKYERE-Tawiah Antwi, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly (AKDA) in the Ashanti Region, has distributed 60,000 cocoa seedlings to over 400 cocoa farmers as part of government efforts to increase cocoa production in the country.

The lucky farmers, who benefitted from the improved cocoa seedlings distribution, were drawn from 10 farming communities in the district.

Presenting the seedlings, the DCE said increased production of cocoa, which is the backbone of Ghana’s economy, would help accrue more revenue to enable the government to improve on the country’s infrastructure, especially the road network and other social amenities.

Shortly after taking office, the Akufo-Addo government indicated its resolve to motivate and resource farmers to produce more for local consumption and export to maximise foreign exchange in line with its ‘planting for food and jobs’ policy.

Nana Okyere-Tawiah Antwi said the farmer-support project would be done annually to assist cocoa farmers who are in need or have been affected by the activities of galamsey operations.

Thirteen more cocoa-growing communities that have extension officers will benefit from the project in the coming years to increase the number of beneficiary farmers for massive cocoa production.

The DCE advised the youth to shun laziness, illicit activities and deviant behaviour that can ruin their future and rather engage in farming activities for economic freedom.

The farmers thanked the DCE for the kind gesture and promised not to sell the seedlings but use them to boost cocoa production in the district and the country as a whole.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi