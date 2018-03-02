I Dated David Dontoh For 4 years – Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono. INSET: David Dontoh

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has revealed that she dated ace actor David Dontoh for four years during her hay days.

She disclosed this in an interview with Bola Ray on The Starrchat on Starr FM on Wednesday night.

She said, “David Dontoh held me together and handled me well. At that time, I was popular, beautiful and many different men were all over me when I am on stage so I needed someone to hold me.”

She was full of praise for Mr Dontoh, who was her co-actor in many movies and revealed they dated for some years.

On whether they did everything together as two people in a relationship would, she responded with an emphatic “yes!” adding, “He was my boyfriend” to the admiration of listeners who commended her for her candour.

Many theatre-goers were full of praise for Maame Dokono’s performance in the stage play ‘Love Is Politics’ which was staged on St Valentine’s Day.

The play is set to be repeated this Saturday, March 3 by a special request from the Ministry of Tourism, whose chief director is said to be impressed by the play.

