Dark Suburb Storms Alliance Française

Dark Suburb

Ghanaian alternative rock band, Dark Suburb, is set to launch its debut album titled ‘The Start Looks Like The End’ together with a concert on February 17, 2017 at Alliance Française, Accra.

The album features the likes of Edem, Wiyaala, E.L and Black Snake Mona from the United States. A couple of singles which have been released off the album has received a huge applaud from fans and stakeholders.

Prior to the release of the album, the band made a courtesy visit to the residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, to deliver the first copy of their yet-to-be released debut album. Mr Benjamin took to his official Twitter page to express his profound gratitude for being the first to receive a copy of the album.

The band since bursting onto the music scenes in Ghana has received nominations for several awards. Notable among them are the VGMAs, 4syte MVAs and AFRIMMA Awards.

The band has had the opportunity to share platforms with top local and international artistes such as Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania at the just-ended AFRIMMA 2016 held in Nigeria.