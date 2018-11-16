Danyo Is Ho Boxer X Champ

Christian Danyo

A total number of 233 people turned up to register for the Boxer X Champion Cup in Ho over the weekend with 120 people actually participating to showcase their riding abilities and skills. The race which took place on 10th November at the Zorror Park saw Christian Danyo emerging as the ultimate OGBOO RIDER, with five other finalists.

The five other finalists were Godfred Attipoe, Kofi Agbey, Divine Boame, Eric Amagbo and Kwame Gadasu, all from Ho. The race was in Ho as the 4th community after it started off at Kasoa then to Amasaman and Dzodze. These riders had to maneuver through different obstacles (sharp curves, S-Shape, rolling hills, table top, mud, etc) when they came across them to lessen the possibilities of accidents while riding. The Boxer X 125 is designed in a way to reduce the rate at which people have difficulty in maneuvering through obstacles and this is what the race basically seeks to highlight in the championship.

Two dealers of Bajaj Auto Limited, organizers of the tournament, were present for their companies. The two were Adeklo Gershon from Better Ghana Limited and Henry Kuada from Kuada Enterprise, with Adeklo addressing the riders and crowd gathered on the durability of the bikes and where they could purchase them.

The tournament is organized by Bajaj Auto Limited and Somoco Ghana and powered by EXP Ghana to exhibit the unique biking experience of the Boxer X-125 motorcycle to conquer rough terrain, across the various biking communities in Ghana.

The Boxer X Champion Cup stops at Ashaiman on 17th November with town activations and registration on the 15th and 16th November prior to the main race.

From The Sports Desk