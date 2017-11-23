Danish Queen Visits Ghana

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conferring with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark at Jubilee Lounge, Kotoka International Airport yesterday

The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II arrived in the country yesterday to begin a five-day official visit.

She was met at the Jubilee Lounge at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by a high-powered government delegation led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charles Owiredu and others.

After exchanging pleasantries with the Vice President, she moved straight to her hotel.

She is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House this morning to discuss issues of mutual benefit for the two countries.

The queen is also billed to tour other parts of the country as part of her visit.

Margrethe Alexandrine was born on April 16, 1940.

She is also the supreme authority of the Church of Denmark and Commander-in-Chief of the Danish Defence Forces.

Born into the House of Glücksburg, a royal house with origins in Northern Germany, she is the eldest child of Frederick IX of Denmark and Ingrid of Sweden.

She succeeded her father upon his death on January 14, 1972, having become heir presumptive to her father in 1953 when a constitutional amendment allowed women to ascend the throne.

Margrethe became the first female monarch of Denmark since Margaret I, ruler of the Scandinavian kingdoms from 1375–1412 during the Kalmar Union.

In 1967, she married Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, with whom she has two sons: Crown Prince Frederik (born 1968) and Prince Joachim (born 1969).

She has been on the Danish throne for 45 years, becoming the second-longest reigning Danish monarch after her ancestor Christian IV.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent