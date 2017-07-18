Daniel Yeboah Performs @ Barnes Memorial Institute

Daniel Yeboah entertaining the school children

US-based 11-year-old hip-hop artiste, Daniel Yeboah, last Friday staged a live musical performance at the Barnes Memorial Institute, located at Accra New Town to entertain the school children.

The artiste who arrived in Ghana a week ago visited the school to interact with the children and teachers.

During the visit, the hip-hop artiste performed four of his hit songs for 30 minutes, as allotted by the school’s authority.

He got the school children screaming when he treated them to some serious robot dance moves on stage.

A section of the school children and teachers who were happy to see him perform joined him on stage to dance with him.

During his stage performance, Daniel Yeboah promised to make his visit to the school a yearly event.

After his performance, the hip-hop artiste who was accompanied by his parents donated thousands of branded pens to the school.

In his speech, Daniel Yeboah stated that he feels fulfilled when he sees children smile because someone has offered them some kind of help to them.

He said he was happy to have put smiles on the faces of the children via his donation.

Daniel Yeboah promised to use part of the proceeds from his live shows and from the sale of his musical works to support the school.

Again, he promised to provide computers and other educational materials to the school by the close of the year.

A director of the school, Rev Kwaku Frimpong Dwira, was excited to have had a hip-hop artiste pass through the school, and agreed to help make his visit a yearly affair.