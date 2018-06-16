Dance Performance At Alliance Française

‘Back To Our Roots’, a dance production by French choreographer Valerie Miquel, in collaboration with Ghana Theatre & Contemporary Dance, will be performed on Saturday, June 30 at the Alliance Française in Accra.

A lovely tribute to Mother Nature, the piece is vividly interpreted by six dancers, who create awareness of the hate, fear, apprehension, racism, poverty and others, which have become the norm rather than the exception in the world.

They remind us of the fact that we have forgotten about nature and urge us through their agile bodies and voices to go back to our roots – indeed, to Mother Nature – where we will find peace and show her out utmost respect.

With video effects by Delphy Photography, dancers Fatima Fadel, Cherryl Nortey, Yemi Davies, Pucky Lucky, Emma Amerwornu and Miquel are set to capture the imagination of dance lovers in Accra with this rather expressive and creative piece of dance. An acclaimed choreographer/ dancer, Miquel who is the vice president of CID-UNESCO, has received many awards for her work and is respected for her commitment to dance productions such as ‘Kadogos’, ‘The Power of Hope’, ‘Cry for Women’s Dignity’, ‘Solidarity’ and ‘Wake Up’.

After nine years of leading and choreographing for the National Contemporary Dance Company of Uganda, she arrived in Accra in March 2017 and has been working on various productions.