Dan Botwe Meets Chiefs Over New Region

The Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, visited the Western Region last Thursday for a two-day consultative meeting with members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs over the proposed creation of the Western North Region.

The minister was in the region in the company of the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi.

The engagement was to present the overview of the constitutional and other processes that must have to be followed before the creation of the new region.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then standard bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), promised during the 2016 electioneering campaign that when given the nod to rule the country, his government would create a Western North Region out of the present Western Region.

During the meeting with the chiefs, Mr Dan Botwe stated that the benefits to be derived from the creation are enormous such that “If the Common Fund allocated to each region is say GH¢1,000, the Western Region will receive two times the amount.

“This will facilitate the speed with which development would be carried out in the region.”

The minister also added that the population growth pattern for the region from the 1980s had more than doubled and so when the split happens it would fast-track development in the area.

“So when the split happens, more resources from the central government will be sent to the Western Region”.

“There is going to be new opportunities for the people. New constructional hands will be required in view of the infrastructural works that will be needed,” he expressed with optimism.

Mr. Botwe implored the 20 paramount chiefs in the region and their queen mothers to support the technical committee which would be holding consultations on the proposed new region.

Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, bemoaned the lack of befitting development for the region that produces 60 percent of the country’s resources.

He noted, “The Western Region has the largest coastline and contributes 37 percent of annual fish catch in the country. The region hosts 48 percent of the country’s forest cover, the gold, the rubber, bauxite and recently the oil discovery, and demands accompanying development.”

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie remarked, “The creation of Western North Region is a manifesto promise by the NPP and we wish it becomes the first region to be created.”

President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, pledged the house’s support for the government’s initiative.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi