Dampare Gives Succour To Dejected Cops

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Director-General in charge of welfare in the Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has undertaken visits to dejected police officers who, as a result of their health conditions, are unable to work.

For a man known for action, he is visiting those with low morale, who need encouragement and support from the Police Administration.

He has so far visited some parts of the Greater Accra, Volta and Ashanti regions, where he met and raised the morale of cops at various stages of mental pain occasioned by their illnesses and therefore unfit to continue with their routine work.

In the Asiwa District, he engaged with ASP/Mr. Dennis Boateng who was shot alongside his men during an operation and C/Insp. Matthew who suffered a spinal injury and so has not been able to walk for nine years.

He also met with C/Insp. David Mensah who has been unable to walk for the past nine years due to stroke, as well as Sgt Joseph Darkwa who has been battling a mild stroke for the past six years.

Also, he visited C/Insp. Opare whose swollen feet have rendered him incapable of discharging his duties for the past four years.

Accompanying him during the rounds was a team from the regional command.

ASP Dennis Boateng one of the officers visited is treating his wounds after coming under fire in the line of duty.

Sometime last week, the officer who is the Asiwa District Commander and a BNI officer and nine others were travelling to Tuourkrom near Nsuta to arrest some suspects involved in the murder of a certain Moses Obodai. On their return trip, having failed to meet the suspects, the road was blocked on the outskirts of the town.

Suddenly a group of young men started firing at them. ASP Dennis was hit with bullets on his neck while others in his team also suffered similar fate. He was rushed to New Edubiase Government Hospital where he was referred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Dampare’s feat has been hailed by many, especially the junior ranks. This is the first time they are experiencing such show of affection after being rendered unfit in the line of duty.

One of the persons he visited said “who am I for a commissioner to visit me in my house just to check up on me and find out what can be done about my condition?”

Another said “my heart will be full of joy and happiness even if I die now because of your visit.”

Promotions eluded some of them because they were unable to take the relevant examinations. One of them has been abandoned by his wife because of his state.

Their respective commanders hardly visit them and they feel spent and dumped.

Dr. Dampare has promised to seek the intervention of a psychologist for some them due to the depression they are suffering.

By A.R. Gomda