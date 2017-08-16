Daily Guide Man Is Saudi King’s Guest

A.R. Gomda

DAILY GUIDE’s Chief News Editor, A.R. Gomda, is one of the Saudi King’s guests for this year’s Hajj.

The Chief News Editor, who is also the Head of Communications of the Ghana Hajj Board, will leave for the assignment on 17th August 2017.

The Saudi government annually sponsors selected media persons worldwide to cover the Hajj rituals in the Kingdom.

He said that being a guest of the Saudi King would offer him a rare opportunity to report more indepth than he could have otherwise done as an ordinary pilgrim to the Kingdom.