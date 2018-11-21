Dagbon Youth Tired Of Age-Old Abudu-Andani Conflict – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The youths of Dagbon are tired of the sixteen-year-old chieftaincy crisis in Yendi in the Northern Region of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said.



Mr Akufo-Addo said at a meeting with the Otumfuo Mediation Committee handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate on Wednesday, 21 November 2018 at the Jubilee House that the youth are looking forward to a period where they can transform their lives.



“The overwhelming majority of the people of Dagbon, especially the youth are tired of this age-old conflict and just want the opportunity to enhance their lives enormously.



“The government will give the requisite financial, moral, physical resources to ensure the sustenance of the peace process to be embarked on today.



“Even though the government has already spent a huge amount of money and resources in maintaining peace in Yendi these last sixteen years, the government will not renege in its determination to help restore peace and unity in Dagbon”, Nana Akufo-Addo said when the Otumfuo-led committee presented its peace roadmap to him at the Jubilee House.



He further stated: “I have said on many occasions, I am not a Dagomba, and, I, therefore, cannot be an Andani or Abudu. I have no candidate for the office of the Ya Na. That is a matter for the people of Dagbon.



“I am just an ordinary Ghanaian who wants to see the peace, progress and prosperity of all parts of our beautiful country without any discrimination or differentiation.”



The Committee of Eminent Chiefs led by the Asantehene resolved recently that the Abudu and Andani royal families should perform the funeral rites of the late Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV from 14 December 2018 to 28 December 2018; and the funeral rites of the late Ya Na Yakubu Andani II from 4 January 2019 to 14 January 2019.

-Classfmonline