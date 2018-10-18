Dagbon Traditional Council Rejects Nayiri Request

Kampakuya Naa, Andani Yakubu Abdulai and Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga at the Regional House of Chiefs in Tamale

Kampakuya Naa, Andani Yakubu Abdulai, the acting President of the Dagbon Traditional Council, together with members of the Council, have opposed the request of the Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, President of the Mamprugu Traditional Council and Overlord of Mamprugu, demanding that Chereponi be made part of the potential North East Region.

Early this year, the Nayiri suggested that Chereponi be made part of the proposed North East Region in order to increase the geographical size of the new region.

The request for Chereponi to be made part of the proposed new region was contained in a letter to the acting president of the Dagbon Traditional Council in Yendi.

However, DAILY GUIDE gathered that after a series of deliberations, consultations and a careful examination of the cultural, historical and geopolitical implications of the request, the Dagbon Traditional Council had taken a stand against the request of the Nayiri.

In declining the request of the Nayiri, the Council noted that they cannot be part of the ploy of the Nayiri.

They further stated that the request comes after the Electoral Commission and the Northern Regional Security Council had used the coercive force of the State in Chereponi, where it deployed over 100 armed police officers, to cow the peaceful, and law-abiding chiefs and people of Chereponi into submitting to an undemocratic process to stampede Chereponi into the proposed North East Region.

In December last year, the Dagbon Traditional Council passed a resolution to the effect of not willing to cede any part of Dagbon for the creation of new regions. The Council said Dagbon cannot betray Chereponi by agreeing to cede it to the future North East Region.

Some of the chiefs and people of Chereponi used the occasion to express appreciation for the solidarity of the Dagbon Traditional Council in standing with them.

Kampakuya Naa, Andani Yakubu Abdulai, said even though Dagbon may have its internal challenges, the cohesion and integrity of the kingdom remains resolutely non-negotiable.

The Dagbon Traditional Council renewed its support for Mamprugu to have a new region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale