Dagbon Forum Pleased With Yaa Naa’s Funeral

The Dagbon Forum has lauded the Ashantehene for leading two eminent chiefs to facilitate an agreement between the Abudu and Andani feuding parties and arriving at a schedule for the performance of two funeral rites for Yaa Naa Mohamadu Abdulai and Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Ashantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nayiri and Yagbonwura. We acknowledge the commitment of government in terms of bringing lasting peace among these big . . . and influential descendants of Naa Gbewaa,” members of the group stated.

The group called on all sons and daughters of Dagbon to seize the opportunity to usher in a new dawn of hope, adding that Muslim clerics should preach peace, tolerance and understanding among neighbours in Dagbon.

They however urged the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), religious leaders, and opinion leaders to ignore machinations by chieftaincy contractors whose evil plots marred previous attempts to resolve the issue.

The Vice President of the Dagbon Forum, Mr. Mahama Simtaro, told DAILY GUIDE that Dagbon must remain vigilant against hostile and aggressive tendencies seeking to undermine the momentous opportunity for peace and development in the area.

He indicated that Dagbon is committed to supporting the process and to stand up against anybody seeking to thwart the peace process saying “Dagbon deserves peace, cultural harmony and a healthy continuity of the time-tested traditional system of administration”.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and two eminent chiefs finally resolved the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, which has seen the two feuding royal gates, Abudu and Andani, travelling to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for more than a decade for mediation.

Per the peace deal, the Abudus would be given access to the Gbewa Palace to perform the final funeral rites of the late Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai according to their customs and traditions.

The funeral rites, which are expected to last for two weeks, would commence on December 14 and end on December 28, 2018, after which the Abudus would leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully.

The Andanis would also take their turn at the Gbewa Palace to organize the funeral rites of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani from 4-18 January 2019.

The Abudus would also leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully after holding the final funeral rites of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani according to their rich customs and traditions.

The holding of the two funeral rites would pave way for processes to begin towards the enskinment of a new Ya Na for the Dagbon Traditional Area, a source told DAILY GUIDE on Friday after the closed door meetings.

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs (CEC) is chaired by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, with support from the overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga and Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale