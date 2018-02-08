Daddy Lumba Sues Lumba Jnr, Calls Him An Imposter

Daddy Lumba

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in showbiz as Daddy Lumba, has sued Kwame Anokye, an upcoming musician, for impersonating him.

According to the highlife music icon, Kwame Anokye, who also calls himself Daddy Lumba Jnr, goes about performing shows in his name and also claims to have blood ties to him.

In a writ at the High Court, the ‘Aben Woha’ hitmaker is asking the court to stop the accused from holding himself out in his name because “apart from occasional TV appearances and major social events, he is someone who is hardly seen and therefore the general public is likely to accept anyone who misrepresents himself as plaintiff in the form of imitating his way of life.”

It also added, “It is also the case of the plaintiff that the name Daddy Lumba is a household name in the eyes of Ghanaians and the international community as a popular and an accomplished musician who is sought after.”

The plaintiff says since the name Daddy Lumba is exclusively associated to him within the music industry and that no one goes by that name, the defendant’s imitation and misrepresentation has affected his reputation, business and goodwill and the brand as a whole.

He is seeking a perpetual injunction to stop Kwame Anokye, whom he described as an imposter, from playing his music at music clubs and other social events for financial gains and any other the relief that the court may deem fit.

Daddy Lumba is a phenomenal musician with an incredible career spanning over 20 years. He collaborated with stars like A. B. Crentsil, Selina, Felix Owusu, Yaw Micah, Borax, Ofori Amponsah and Pat Thomas. He has released over 20 other albums as a songwriter, singer or producer or all three.