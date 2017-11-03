Daddy Lumba To Perform @ Roman Fada’s 37th Birthday

Daddy Lumba (left) in a pose with Roman Fada

The host of Atinka FM’s Mid-Morning Show, Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, known in the radio industry as Roman Fada, will host a cocktail party at Caspot Restaurant, near Nyaho Clinic in Accra on Saturday, November 4 to mark his 37th birthday.

The birthday bash will also serve as a networking and socialisation platform, which help will bring together all friends and music industry players to relive memories of their past days.

Being organised by KAAK Entertainment, in collaboration with Starbiz Entertainment, the party is expected to be packed with exciting and a variety of performances from some of the country’s finest music icons.

According to the organisers, a number of radio presenters and DJs will be there to thrill invited guests with good tunes. There will also be a lot to eat and drink and quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of all invited guests.

On the guests list are several well-known personalities, celebrated musicians and, of course, BEATWAVES.

One of Ghana’s celebrated highlife musicians, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, aka Daddy Lumba, has been invited to thrill invited guests at the event, organisers disclosed.

Daddy Lumba is expected to treat them to an extraordinary live musical performance.

He will perform most of his hit songs such as ‘Ohia Asem’, ‘Playboy‘, ‘Seese Wo Se’, ‘Odo Foforo’, Biribi Gye Gye Wo’, ‘Back for Good’, ‘Aben Wo Ha’, among others.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, Roman Fada thanked Ghanaians for supporting him throughout his years in the radio industry.

He also expressed gratitude to all his colleagues who have contributed towards the success of his entire career.

Exactly a year ago, the issue of Roman Fada’s marriage falling on the rocks hit the airwaves, and as usual, whoever came across it bit a piece of it.

But this, he said, never affected him “because I’m not the only one being involved with issues of this kind and if you understand the Bible a lot, things like this won’t weigh you down. Even though it hurts, I’m okay with it.”

Listen to him every week day as he hosts the mid-morning show called Adwuma Ooh from 10:30am and on Saturdays from 11:00am- 2:00pm and Tete Dwom (all on Atinka FM) and Atinka TV Entertainment City Show between 8:00 and 10:00 am on Saturdays.

By George Clifford Owusu