Daddy Lumba For Adonko Bitters Street Jam

Daddy Lumba

HIGHLIFE MUSIC maestro Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba, will on Saturday, January 7, perform live at an event dubbed, “Adonko Bitters Street Jam” at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Adonko Street Jam is being organized by the management of Adonko Bitters to entertain Ghanaian music fans and consumers of the alcoholic beverage.

Daddy Lumba, the headline artiste, would definitely treat Ghanaian music lovers to authentic highlife music, as he promised a memorable night with his much-loved tunes.

The highlife musician is noted for his unparalleled and irresistible stage craft that gets his audience asking for more anytime he performs.

Daddy Lumba, BEATWAVES gathered, has promised to put on the best show ever as he takes fans down memory lane with songs like Esi So, Fakye., Obi Ato Meso Buor, Aben Wo Ha, Ebi Se Eye Aduro, Adepa Hye Adepa, Mato Odo Mu, among others.

The show, which is expected to feature some seasoned highlife music stars who will entertain fans with great hits from their various albums, will bring together highlife music lovers from all walks of life to enjoy good music.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the manager of Daddy Lumba, Agyeman Appiah-Kubi (known in the music industry as Roman Fada), disclosed that Lumba would perform all his hit songs and also those on his upcoming albums.

He promised that Daddy Lumba would give his fans a surprise package and an extraordinary performance as their New Year package.

According to Roman Fada, the event would be a night of fun and glamour for music fans.

He also promised that Ghanaian music fans who will attend the Adonko Bitters Street Jam will be offered the rare opportunity to take photographs with Daddy Lumba on stage.

By George Clifford Owusu