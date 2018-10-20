Curfew Imposed On Drobo, Japekrom After 3 Deaths

IGP, David Asante Apeatu

Government, through the Ministry of the Interior, has imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew on Drobo, Japekrom and six communities in the Jaman South District of the Brong Ahafo Region owing to clashes between the people of the two towns that left three persons dead and several others injured.

The curfew will be in place from 18th October, 2018, to stop reprisal attacks in the area on the advice of the Brong Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Government has also banned people in the area from carrying weapons and offensive implements during the period.

The affected communities include Drobo, Jakeprom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mposuo, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyoi, all in the Jaman South District.

It warned that anybody who would flout the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to the Interior Ministry, government has no choice than to take action because the people refused to comply with the directive of REGSEC to cease fire after the clashes between the people from Wednesday to Thursday.

According to reports, one Wofa Atta Sena, 42, Mmrantihene of Japekrom (youth leader) died as a result of gun wounds he sustained.

One of the 14 injured persons has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Asante Region while the rest have been discharged, according to the Regional Police Command.

The Drobo Traditional Council, led by the acting president, Nana Amo Yeboah Asuama, in a press statement yesterday, rejected accounts from the police and media about what triggered the clashes and asked the police in the region to retract and apologize to the people of Drobo.

Nana Amoa said this was the first time the people of Japekrom had embarked on a journey to the Mposuo River to perform rituals as part of activities marking the Munifie Festival.

“Persons killed were not from Japekrom but rather were passengers on a Drobo bound car who were beheaded. Two vehicles belonging to the Drobo people were set ablaze by the people of Japekrom.”

He debunked reports that the gunshot was fired from Drobo Palace also called Krupiase Palace, saying the palace is about 2 kilometres away from the roadside where the incident occurred.

They accused the police of misrepresenting the facts and called on them to retract and apologize.

Explaining further, he said as part of celebration of the Munufie Festival, the people of Japekrom planned to organize a clean-up exercise at St Mary’s Hospital at Drobo, a candle light procession through the principal streets of Drobo and a quiz competition for Drobo Senior High students but they were all rejected by Drobo Traditional Council through the Municipal Security Council.

He said the Drobo Traditional Council was prevailed upon by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to allow the people of Japekrom to carry out the planned procession but it was again turned down.

“Japekrom disregarded our directives and marched through the principal street of Drobo during the candle light procession amidst sporadic shootings. They wanted to attack and burn down our palace after returning from Mposuo. All this time, we were in a traditional meeting planning the development of our town. Our youth heard of their intention and prevented the youth of Japekrom from going ahead to attack the Krupiase Palace and this is what led to the clashes. The council is therefore asking the police to retract the false reports and apologize.”

When contacted, the police in the region accepted the anomaly and said they were misled by informants on the ground.

Chief Inspector Kinsley Oppong bemoaned the misrepresentation of facts, saying “all we are looking for is peace in the area, and it will not happen again”.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Drobo