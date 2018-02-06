CSM Kills 4 In West Gonja

CSM

Information gathered by DAILY GUDE indicates that four persons have reportedly died from suspected cerebral spinal meningitis (CSM) outbreak in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region.

The deaths reportedly were recorded within a space of two weeks.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of West Gonja District, Saeed Muazu Jibreal, nine cases have so far been recorded, out of which four persons have died.

“Two died in Damongo and the rest outside Damongo and other cases were also recorded at Larabanga and Kabalpe,” the DCE stated.

He added that the district assembly, in collaboration with the district health directorate, has since embarked on a sensitisation exercise to create awareness and provide education on the disease outbreak in the area.

The DCE disclosed that the education and sensitisation appear to be working since they have helped to reduce the number of cases reported.

He said one death was recorded earlier, bringing to a total of five, the death toll since the outbreak about a month or more ago.

Recently, fear gripped students of Damango Senior High School (SHS) in the district when one of them was confirmed dead and many others admitted at the Damango Government Hospital, believed to have been afflicted by meningitis.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that Nantomah Fadila, the deceased, was a first year Home Economics student from Tamale. She reportedly collapsed in class and was rushed to the hospital, where she died shortly on admission.

It happened just around the time there was crisis at Kumasi Academy following the outbreak of the disease which left about four students dead within weeks.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo