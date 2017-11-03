CRI Demands Justice For Raped Girl

Bright Appiah CEO of CRI addresing the media

Child Rights International (CRI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has called on government and other like-minded organizations to join hands to seek justice for the four-year-old girl who was defiled last week by another juvenile at Assin Adadientem in the Central Region.

The Executive Director of CRI Bright Appiah, who addressed the press conference in Accra yesterday, noted that the rampant child abuse and defilement in the Central Region must be dealt with holistically.

“As a nation, we should adopt a preventive approach through legislation and policies rather than the piece-meal approach in addressing child protection issues.”

Mr. Appiah said from January 2014 to October, 1,831 defilement cases were recorded in the Central Region, indicating that a lot of education and sensitization are needed in the region.”

According to him, the level of impunity needs to be checked.

He could not fathom why Mmratie Hene Kwamena Mensah alias Bobbie could declare that the gods had exonerated the culprit.

“One particular case that has been brought to our attention involves a nine-year old girl who was defiled in Komenda. The victim sustained severe injuries to the extent that even after operation, her womb was still gushing out, yet the culprit has currently been granted bail and walks freely on the streets of Komenda while the victim suffers on a hospital bed. This is a case we will follow up on and ensure the justice is done for the victim.”

He therefore recommended the removal of the victim from the community.

“After resolving the issue, the child must be relocated and taken through some rehabilitation procedures so as to mitigate the impact of the incident on the child and her family.

“Justice must be done for the victim and the family. All administrative bodies must ensure maximum protection for the victim.”

By Emmanuel Kubi