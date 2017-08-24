C/R: COP Arrested With Weed

A police officer has been busted with large quantities of the substance suspected to be Indian Hemp at the Gomoa Simbrofo Junction on the Apam Junction – Gomoa Ankamu – Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

According to the investigators at Apam District Police Command, who confirmed the arrest to Starr News Central regional Correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, Constable Boadi Theophilus of the Koforidua Central Police Visibility Unit with service number No.51588 was involved in an accident with his green Mercedes Benz C200 with registration number DV 3069-2016 and two other vehicles.

Personnel of the Apam District Accident Unit subsequently proceeded to the scene of the accident and saw that the Benz with tainted glasses had damaged with both the booth and the doors affected.

Upon inspection, three big bags wrapped with a black Cello tape, suspected to contain the narcotic substances, were found in the car.

Boadi Theophilus identified himself as the driver of the vehicle and claimed ownership of the three huge sacks and was subsequently arrested and vehicle removed to the Apam station and the exhibits retained for further investigation.

He, however, mentioned one Kofi at Boti as his source and one Kobby at New Takoradi as the one to receive the items.

The source disclosed further that the three sacks containing the substance suspected to be Indian Hemp have been impounded for further investigation while the suspect has been put in custody with efforts underway to inform his unit Commander at Koforidua.

The Apam district police Commander ASP Cephas Ezeanu confirmed the arrest but declined to give further details.

The regional police command PRO has also confirmed the arrest.

