CPE-HR & Legal Compliance Oct 2017

The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana, has for the second time run its Continuous Professional Education (CPE) training on the “HR Professional & Legal Compliance”. The 2-day workshop was facilitated by Mr. Alexander Williams, FIHRMP, FCIB, theManaging Partner of Lex-Eck Consult, a legal consultancy company.

The objectives of the workshop were to explain the contents of the appointment letter, describe the terms and conditions of the contract of employment, conditions of service, rights and obligations under the collective agreement and compliance issues under the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

Participants at the workshop were from public and private organizations, namelythe Controller & Accountant’s General Dept., Care International, Ghana Evangelical Church, Consar Ltd., University of Ghana, Westhills Ridge Company Ltd (subsidiary of SSNIT), Forestry Commission, Akuapim Rural Bank, Broll Ghana Ltd., and Beige Assure. Others came in from Ramani Distribution Co. Ltd., Premium Technologies Ltd., Aide Chemists Ltd., GNPC and the Chamber of Mines.