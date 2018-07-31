Court To Rule On Kennedy Agyapong And Anas’ Case Oct 11

Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

An Accra High Court has set October 11, 2018 to give judgment in a defamation case against New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Award-winning journalist and lawyer Anas Aremeyaw Anas is praying the court to rule in his favour in the GhC25 million suit.

When the case was called today July 18, 2018 the presiding judge Daniel Mensah agreed with all parties to set the judgment date after the legal break.

Lawyers for the Assin Central lawmaker have been praying the court to dismiss the suit “for lack of merit.”

However, the plaintiff claimed their application is not only an “abuse of the court” but an “abuse of the judge and his person” as well on the basis their application is “shocking, unimaginable and alien” to our judicial system.

“To the extent that per their application they seek to determine where Anas lives by questioning his address is amazingly unheard of,” counsel for Anas said in court.

Lawyer Kissi Adjabeng contended that Anas’ address which serves as his residence and office, is a popular place and easily identifiable, adding that his lawful Attorney Listowell Yesu Bukarson, is known, Ghanaian and resides in Ghana.

He further argued that the defendant and his lawyers should simply have gone to the General Legal Council and enquired from the lawyer’s roll call to see if there is a lawyer in Ghana called Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“Who in this world does not know that there is an Anas Aremeyaw Anas who is and internationally acclaimed undercover investigative journalist?” he asked.

Background

Aside accusing Anas of being corrupt and a nation wrecker who should be hanged, the outspoken businessman and MP has also claimed that the celebrated journalist is a wife snatcher who has been having an affair with the wife of the late MP for Abuakwa North JB Danquah.

The attack towards Anas was sparked by the latest investigative work which has uncovered massive rot within the high echelons of football administration in the country.

The secretly filmed video showed, among other high officials, the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi compromising their positions after they received or were promised cash rewards to bend the rules of the game.

The investigative piece which went a little beyond football was premiered to Ghanaians on Wednesday June 6,2018.

Meanwhile government has taken steps to dissolve the GFA following the content of the Anas video.

“Having regard to the widespread nature of the apparent rot involving top GFA officials, top NSA officials, match commissioners, football administrators and referees, Government has decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA dissolved. Government will shortly, thereafter, announce provisional measures to govern football activity in the country, until a new body is duly formed; and

“Government will communicate these decisions to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), and engage with been on these developments to chart a way forward for Ghana football,” the government statement said.

-Starrfmonline