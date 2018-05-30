Court Throws Out Tafo Case

Kwakye Darfour with the Kukurantumi MCE at the press confab

THE Koforidua High Court A, presided over by James Benson, has dismissed the suit filed against the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly, describing it as ‘vexatious, frivolous and without merit.’

The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, announced this at an emergency press conference.

He disclosed that a total of GH¢27,000 was awarded against the two plaintiffs – Agyei Boateng and Addo Sarpong – for not allowing the inauguration of the assembly on March 15, this year as scheduled.

“The LI 3305 of 2017 still holds; and work is currently underway as the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has already posted workers to the assembly,” Mr. Kwakye Darfour indicated.

The plaintiffs contended that Akyem Tafo is more qualified to be municipal capital than Kukurantumi, considering the strategic infrastructures such as Electoral Commission office, the district police headquarters, Ghana Water Company Ltd, Electricity Company of Ghana, the district magistrate court, market centre and two public senior high schools at the place.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua