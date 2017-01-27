Court Resumes Former NSS Boss’ Fraud Case After 2-Month Break

Alhaji Imoro Alhassan

High Court in Accra has resumed hearing of the case in which a former National Service boss, Alhaji Imoro Alhassan, and some others, were indicted in a payroll fraud within the National Service scheme.

The resumption follows about two months of continuous adjournments, due to the unavailability of the immediate past NSS boss, Kpessa Whyte, who has been testifying in the case as the main prosecution witness.

Mr. Whyte, who appeared in court today [Friday], has been undergoing cross examinations by the lawyers of the various accused persons in the case.

Mr. Imoro is standing trial with 34 other persons implicated in the massive fraud that hit the scheme.

The others were variously charged with conspiracy and stealing. Imoro is facing additional charge of “giving bribe to influence a public officer.”

The prosecution alleged that, Alhaji Imoro, within the said period at the NSS headquarters in Accra, dishonestly appropriated GH¢ 28,749,395.80 belonging to the state.

The former NSS boss is said to have on August 1 to September 26, 2014, given GH¢ 25,000 and GH¢ 15,000 to one Charles Kipo, of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) Investigations, to influence him.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty before the court, presided over by Mrs Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa. They are currently on bail.

-Citifmonline