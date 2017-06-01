Court Remands Mahama ‘Killers’

The Cape Coast Magistrate Court presided over by Her Ladyship Rita Amoaning Adusei has remanded into police custody the seven suspects being held for the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Captain Mahama was lynched on Monday May 29, by irate youth of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central region on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

Six people were arrested while the assemblyman for the area who allegedly ordered the killing of Captain Mahama reported himself to the Police Wednesday after he had earlier fled the area.

The killing of Captain Mahama has shocked Ghanaians and has attracted global condemnation with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promising none of the perpetrators involved in the killing will go unpunished.

On Thursday, the police sought the remand to aid them complete their investigations.

Prosecution was led by ASP Helinious Ayonyo and the defense lawyer is George Bernard Shaw.

The seven suspects have been charged with murder and will reappear on the 19th of June this year.

-Starrfmonline