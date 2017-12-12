Court refuses application to free suspected Major Mahama killers

A district court has rejected an application by the prosecution in Major Maxwell Mahama murder case seeking to discharge six of the suspects.

The court, presided over by Worlanyo Kotuku, declined the request explaining that the prosecution should have come with a written application instead of an oral one.

The prosecution in their oral presentation had prayed the court to discharge the six due to the lack of substantial evidence to prosecute them.

Major Maxwell Mahama was on May 29 lynched by a mob at the Central Regional town of Denkrira Oboasi, after some residents suspected him of being an armed robber after seeing his short gun.

He was part of a military detail protecting a mine from illegal miners.

Over 50 suspects, some of whom had fled the town to other regions in the country, were later arrested in connection with the killing.

About 25 persons are currently facing prosecution for their role in the murder.

The suspects have been charged with murder.

