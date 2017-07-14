Court Orders UEW Vice Chancellor To Step Down

The Winneba High Court has held an application to restrain the Vice Chancellor Winneba Prof. Mawutor Avokeh and Finance Officer of the University of Education, from holding office until a case brought against them is determined.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni is to act in place of these two officers.

The orders were part of the reliefs granted for the interlocutory injunction sought by the plaintiff, Supi Kofi Kwayera, in the case brought against the University which insisted that the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.

The Court presided over by His Lordship Ato Mills- Graves also issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Ministry of Education to reconstitute the governing council of the University of Education, Winneba and also awarded an amount of GHC4,000 against the university.

“In future, governments would not unduly abdicate their responsibility in terms of what they are supposed to ensure it is done. Governing council for every public institution is key. I am happy that today, UTAG has found it feet to call on government to reconstitute governing councils with the view if this is not done, it will affect academic work. I agree with UTAG it’s all good for our rule of law, it is for us to develop our laws and it is nothing personal,”

lawyer for the plaintiff, Alexander Afenyo Markin told the media after today’s hearing.

The case has been adjourned to October 9, 2017.

Mr. Kwayera is challenging the legality of the Governing Council of the university, arguing that its tenure expired in 2013.

Among the reliefs the plaintiff was seeking includes a declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as a properly appointed council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672.

A declaration that all decisions taken by the defacto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void and of no effect.

A declaration that the contracts awarded to Sparkxx Gh Ltd, Paabadu Construction and C-Deck, were done in breach of the Procurement Act (Act 663).

A declaration that all payments made to Lamas Ltd were done without the express written consent of the Ghana Highway Authority, and in breach of the Memorandum of Understanding and same must be refunded.

A declaration that the illegally appointed Principal Officers of the 1st Respondent willfully misappropriated public funds by failing to put to public tender for the construction of the North campus road and thereby causing financial loss to the state.

-Starrfmonline