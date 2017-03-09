Court Grants Bail To Separatist Advocates

The Ho High court has granted bail to the three Separatist advocates charged with treason felony.

This was after a Magistrate court declined jurisdiction over the case Thursday morning.

The court presided over by his Lordship, Charles N.A Agbevor, admitted the founder of Homeland Study Group Foundation, Charles Kormi Kudjordji and two others, Martin Asiamah Agbenu and Divine Odonkor to a bail of GHC50,000 each, with two sureties to be justified.

The judge has since adjourn the case to March 14, 2017, with a word to the prosecution to ‘put their house in order’, since the facts presented to the court could not support the ‘treason’ charge, as defined under Article 19 (17) and (18) of the constitution.

According to Starr News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Lambert Atsivor, a total of 7 persons were charged with ‘conspiracy to commit treason and treason felony’ by the prosecution, led by State Attorney, Moses Asampoa. But four of the accused are said to be at large.

The three were arrested on Wednesday March 8, 2017 and charged with treason by the Volta Regional Police Command for campaigning for the secession of part of the Volta region as an independent State.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation has in the last one year been campaigning for the separation of the Volta region and parts of Northern and Upper East region to form the Western Togoland state, which they claim existed before independence in 1957.

-Starrfmonline