Court Finally Receives J.B. Danquah’s Autopsy Report

J.B. Danquah-Adu

The autopsy report of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah-Adu, has finally been presented to the court after several months of delay.

The report, the details of which are unknown, have been presented to the judge, according to information from the court registry.

On January 4, 2018, the pathologist who conducted the autopsy, Dr. Lawrence Edusei, stirred some controversy when he told the court that the report was missing.

He explained that thieves broke into his house and bolted with some of his belongings, including a computer which contained thousands of autopsy reports.

Dr. Edusei had been subpoenaed in November 2017 to explain why he had not furnished the police with the full autopsy report almost two years after Mr. Danquah-Adu was murdered.

The two accused persons in the murder are Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso.

Asiedu is alleged to have stabbed the late MP in the chest with a knife in his residence at Shiashie, near East Legon. Bosso is said to have helped Asiedu scale the wall of the house after committing the crime.

Police have said the delay in the release of the report has hampered their efforts to build a solid case against the two murder suspects.

In the period since his death, Ivy Danquah-Adu, the wife of the late MP, expressed dismay with the delay in prosecuting her late husband’s supposed killers.

Asiedu and Bosso were on trial at the High Court after more than a year of committal proceedings at the district court.

But on May 29, 2017, they were discharged by the High Court after the Attorney-General filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution, then rearrested and re-arraigned.

The case has been adjourned to March 15, 2018.

Facts of the case

The facts of the case, as presented by Police in court were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver had handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

At about 1 a.m. on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhones

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted to the impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.

