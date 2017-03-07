Court Declares Gregory Afoko ‘Healthy’ To Face Trial

Gregory Afoko

An Accra High Court has declared Gregory Afoko healthy and fit to face trial for allegedly murdering a former Upper East Regional Chairman New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Adams Mahama.

The decision follows the submission of a comprehensive medical report on the mental and physical state of the accused.

Gregory Afoko has reportedly been ill since December 2016, causing the case to delay due to his supposed ill-health.

Gregory Afoko is on trial on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and murder of the late Mr. Adams Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Upper East Regional Chairman.

He is accused of attacking the former NPP Chairman with acid, which led to his death. He has however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In February 2017, an Accra District Court committed Afoko to stand trial at the High Court.

The State during the committal proceedings, tendered 17 exhibits in respect of the trial, which included Afoko’s caution and charge statements as well as a post-mortem report of the deceased.

The accused person is a brother to suspended NPP Chairman Paul Afoko.

The incident that led to his arrest occurred at a time when supposed factions within the NPP were at each other’s neck.

–Citifmonline