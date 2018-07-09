Court Allows GFA To Respond To Gov’t Liquidation Move

The Ghana Football Association has been granted leave by the Commercial High Court to file an affidavit to oppose a motion filed by the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop Executives of the GFA from carrying out their duties.

The GFA today asked for more time to respond to the States injunction application.

According to the lawyer for the GFA, Abu Juan their clients were served with the suit late on Friday and were therefore unable to respond to same before today’s hearing.

They further prayed the court to adjourn the case to Thursday 12 July.

The AG represented by her deputy Godfred Dame, did not oppose the request of lawyers for the GFA.

This new application follows the expiration of the 10-day injunction secured by the government in the High court on the 12th of June.

The government, as part of its move to restructure the GFA following the corruption exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, began some processes including a petition for the dissolution of the GFA.

But the GFA has challenged the Attorney General’s petition at the High Court.

The court subsequently adjourned hearing to the 12th of July for the case to take its natural course.

-Starrfmonline